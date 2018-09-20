Shafee excited by ‘Billion Dollar Whale’, says book suggests Najib was misled

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The book Billion Dollar Whale has suggested that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was misled or cheated by Low Taek Jho, the former’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said today.

Shafee said he had read the book authored by two Wall Street Journal reporters on the billionaire also known as Jho Low, adding that it would be interesting if raised in court as evidence.

“I am actually excited by the book,” he told reporters.

“If the book can be made evidence, it’s very interesting because this book confirms most likely — they said, this is their opinion — Jho Low had in fact misled people like Datuk Seri Najib.

“The book says so,” he added.

Najib claimed trial today to more charges of money-laundering and corruption offences over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

“So it is a very likely event in any situation. Just because you acted in a certain way, it doesn’t mean that you have not been unduly influenced or you were not misled.

“That’s how people get cheated. In any case, people get cheated because somebody has misled them into doing it,” he added.

