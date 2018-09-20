Listen to Avril Lavigne’s new single ‘Head Above Water’ (VIDEO)

Avril Lavigne dropped her new single ‘Head Above Water’, her first in five years. — Picture courtesy of BMG via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has released her first new song in five years, the power ballad Head Above Water.

In the new track, Lavigne sings about her battle with Lyme disease. She co-wrote the song, which features stark piano and powerful vocals.

Head Above Water is a first taste of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, details of which have yet to be revealed.

“One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die,” Lavigne said of the worst moments of her illness, in a statement about the single. “... I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something.” — AFP-Relaxnews