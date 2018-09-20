Esi Edugyan, Rachel Kushner, Daisy Johnson on Man Booker shortlist

‘The Mars Room’ by Rachel Kushner is among the six Man Booker shortlistees. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Sept 20 — The six shortlisted authors in the running for the Man Booker Prize have been revealed, and they include the award’s youngest-ever nominee.

Anna Burns, Esi Edugyan, Daisy Johnson, Rachel Kushner, Richard Powers and Robin Robertson are the six authors being considered for the 2018 Man Booker Prize for Fiction.

Canadian author Esi Edugyan is shortlisted for the second time, this time around with her novel Washington Black (last time was for her 2011 novel Half-Blood Blues). American author Rachel Kushner has earned a spot with The Mars Room, which she researched while spending time in US prisons.

UK author Daisy Johnson claims the distinction of being the youngest-ever nominee: the 27-year-old made this list with her debut novel Everything Under, taking the title from 2013 winner Eleanor Catton.

The full list of authors and books follows:

Anna Burns (UK) - Milkman

Esi Edugyan (Canada) - Washington Black

Daisy Johnson (UK) - Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (US) - The Mars Room

Richard Powers (US) - The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) - The Long Take

Chair of judges Kwame Anthony Appiah said of the shortlisted books, “from Ireland to California, in Barbados and the Arctic, they inhabit worlds that not everyone will have been to, but which we can all be enriched by getting to know. Each one explores the anatomy of pain -- among the incarcerated and on a slave plantation, in a society fractured by sectarian violence, and even in the natural world. But there are also in each of them moments of hope.”

A winner will be announced in London on October 16. — AFP-Relaxnews