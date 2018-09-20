Terengganu sprinter Azreen bags third Sukma gold medal

Sprint queen Azreen Nabila Alias bagged her third gold medal after winning the Sukma women’s 200m. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 20 — Sprint queen Azreen Nabila Alias bagged her third gold medal after winning the Malaysian Games (Sukma) women’s 200m today.

The sprinter from Terengganu clocked 24.76s to beat the home favourite Shereen Samson Vallaboy (24.92s) at Perak Stadium.

Sabah’s Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas took the bronze medal.

“I didn’t expect to win gold in this event. I targeted for a podium finish, but I didn’t expect to win a gold medal,” Azreen told reporters.

“We all know the sprinter from Perak is fast and I don’t have any special strategy to beat her. I just run to finish the race,” she added.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old broke the 100m Sukma record by clocking 11.81s, beating the 10-year-old record set by the Johor’s Siti Fatimah Mohamed in Terengganu by 0.01s.

The following day, she powered her way together with Nurul Aiyssa Azman, Siti Norzullaika Ramli, Nur Shafieka Natasha to win the women’s 4x100m gold with a time of 47.01.

The pre-university student from the Bukit Jalil Sports School said that her next plan is to prepare for the SEA Games next year.

Muhammad Aqil Yasmin nabbed his second gold medal in Sukma with style via the men’s 200m after breaking the games record. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Meanwhile, Muhammad Aqil Yasmin nabbed his second gold medal with style via the men’s 200m after breaking the record set by the national sprinter Khairul Hafiz Jantan in 2016 in Sarawak.

The 21-year-old registered 21.01s and beat the previous Sukma record by 00.02s.

Negri Sembilan’s Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi settled for the silver after clocking 21.26s and Perak’s Russel Alex Nasir Taib took the bronze medal with 21.30s.

“I participated in the competition just to beat my personal best. Even though this is my favourite event, I didn’t expect to win gold or break the record.

“But, thank God almighty, I won the gold medal with a new record,” Aqil said.

Aqil got his first gold medal via the men’s 100m on Tuesday.

The Sabah team clocked 3m and 14.42s to win the gold medal in the men’s 4x400m in Sukma. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Sabah’s Riksi Tahir, Shahrimien Saimoh, Tonga Jody Edmund and Zaidie Khani Kanisus clocked 3m and 14.42s to win the gold medal in the men’s 4x400m, whilst Selangor took the silver and Terengganu won the bronze.

Kedah’s Teoh Kim Ling, Nur Aqilah, Teoh Kim Chyi and Nor Nasyatul registered 3m and 56.24s to win the gold medal in the women’s 4x400m, while Perak settled for silver and Sabah took bronze.

Meanwhile, Johor’s Muhammad Asyraf Abu clinches gold in javelin throw. He threw 60.78m off his third attempt to emerge as the champion.

Sabah’s Mohd Alif Mohd Razi and Beckham Buing took silver and bronze medal respectively.

Johor’s Mahira Hanis Ishak won the gold medal for the women’s long jump with a leap of 05.99m while Perak’s Nurul Ashikin Abas and Kirthana Ramasamy settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In the 1,500m event, Johor Mohamad Amirul Arif Mohd Azri won the gold medal with 4m and 07.40s in the men’s category, while Selangor’s Savinder Kaur Jongindr Singh won the gold medal after clocking 4m and 42.75s in the women’s category.