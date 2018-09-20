‘Yang menjalankan amanah’ replaces ‘menurut perintah’ in civil service sign-off

Malaysian civil servants walk out from their office in Putrajaya October 16, 2013. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The government has agreed that the phrase “saya yang menurut perintah” (“I who obey orders”) used in official government letters will be replaced with the phrase “saya yang menjalankan amanah” (“I who carry out the trust”), effective today.

Director-general of the Public Service Department Datuk Borhan Dolah said the move was in line with the government’s hopes that every civil servant would appreciate the fact that every order, assignment and responsibility is a trust that must be carried out as best as possible.

“In this context, ‘trust’ refers to the willingness and effort to undertake tasks and responsibilities which have been entrusted (on the person) within the limits of authority with diligence and sincerity to achieve the set objective,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the civil servant must also possess a noble and pure character, be sincere to himself, colleagues and organisation.

Borhan said trustworthiness was a basic value which every civil servant must have in carrying out his duties in order to produce work or service which is of high quality.

Borhan said the change of phrase only involved amending paragraph 6.4(g), Appendix A, Service Circular Number 5 Year 2007.

Previously, the circular stated that each letter must be ended with the words “saya yang menurut perintah” on the bottom left corner before the signature of the officer concerned.

The proposal for the change in phrase was made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Town Hall session with administrative and diplomatic officers at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre on August 15. — Bernama