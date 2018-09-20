Melaka Gateway expected to finish on time, says chief minister

The RM43 billion Melaka Gateway project in Pulau Melaka, Bandar Hilir, is on track to be completed on schedule, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

MELAKA, Sept 20 — The RM43 billion Melaka Gateway project in Pulau Melaka, Bandar Hilir, is on track to be completed on schedule, judging from the fact that construction has already reached 60 per cent, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

The project, which is an off-shore development of three artificial islands and the largest man-made island including the Melaka International Cruise Terminal, is being developed by KAJ Development Sdn Bhd in collaboration with US-based Royal Caribbean International.

“Our main focus for this year and 2019 will be to ensure the first island and the cruise terminal is completed on schedule.

“The reclamation work for the cruise terminal and the jetty by KAJ Development is expected to be completed, latest by the end of 2019, he told a press conference after meeting Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

During the meeting, both Adly and Loke discussed the Tanjung Bruas Port in Tanjung Kling which had great potential for development.

“I am certain both the state government and the Transport Ministry are committed to the development of the port especially in terms of size and quality.

“Besides, we also discussed land matters and the state government has given its full commitment to widen the port’s functions,” he added.

In another development, Adly denied that the Melaka Zoo and Night Safari would be closed as a decision to do so would be made after an evaluation is carried out.

“The issue of closing down has not cropped up. There is only a reminder letter for improvements to be made.

“So far, we are still considering taking over the entire management of the zoo or to privatise their operations.

“A decision will be made next week,” Adly added. — Bernama