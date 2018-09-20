Proton adds Egypt to its export destinations in 2018

A Proton logo on a car at a Proton showroom in Puchong October 3, 2016. Proton said it added Egypt to its export activities in 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Proton Holdings Bhd added Egypt to its export activities in 2018 during a flag-off ceremony at its plant in Tanjung Malim today.

A total of 225 Proton cars will set sail on September 22, 2018 from Northport, Klang and are set to arrive at Alexandria port in Cairo on October 6.

“Once there, they will be received by Proton’s distributor in Egypt, Alpha Ezz El-Arab, to be distributed to the seven branches and dealers that serve the market,” it said in a statement today.

The flag-off ceremony in Tanjung Malim marks the first shipment of Proton cars to Egypt in nearly three years as the last shipment, comprising 320 units of the Proton Gen 2 and Persona, was sent in December 2015 before the devaluation of the local currency made it impossible to price new stock competitively.

“Efforts by the distributor and the continued export of parts, however, ensured the needs of owners were met while waiting for a turnaround in the economic climate.

“With market conditions improved, Proton is now able to re-establish export activities and take advantage of an automotive market projected to experience significant growth in total industry volume (TIV) over the next few years,” it said.

Fuelling its stronger presence will be three Proton models making their local market debut coupled with improvements in product quality due to the introduction of product audit processes used by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd.

Proton Deputy Chief Executive Officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said to ensure sufficient stocks, the distributor had ordered an additional 280 units to be shipped next month with a target of 1,000 cars for the whole of 2018.

Aside from resuming new car sales in Egypt, Alpha Ezz El-Arab will also be introducing Proton’s new Corporate Identity (CI) in three outlets as this is a significant step as they will be the first to carry Proton’s latest showroom CI outside of Malaysia.

“The move to adopt our new CI shows our distributor is in step with our aim of building a consistent brand experience and image for PROTON internationally. It will also help in our aim to add to the more than 13,000 Proton cars that have been sold in Egypt since 2004,” he said.

Proton Holdings Bhd is 50.1 per cent owned by DRB-HICOM Bhd and 49.9 per cent by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd. — Bernama