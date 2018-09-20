Gag order bid against Najib shows prosecution ‘desperate’, says lawyer

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The prosecution has allegedly exposed the weakness of its case against Datuk Seri Najib Razak when it asked the Sessions Court to prohibit the former prime minister from speaking publicly about the case, his lawyer claimed today.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the request for a gag order was “desperation” on the prosecution’s part, which he alleged has not been able to build a solid case against his client.

“This is desperation, the fact that they tried to block Datuk Seri from speaking openly,” Shafee told reporters here, referring to Najib.

MORE TO COME