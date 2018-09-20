Najib says ‘happy’ for chance to clear name over RM2.6b deposit

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Despite being slapped with a whopping 25 money-laundering and corruption charges today, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he is looking forward to the trial.

The Pekan MP said he will finally have the chance to prove his innocence in court over the billions deposited into his personal bank account that had cast a shadow throughout his near 10-year tenure as prime minister.

“I am happy because now I have the opportunity to clear my name from this RM2.6 billion issue once and for all,” the former prime minister told reporters after he posted bail.

Najib was slapped with 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of power abuse earlier this evening in relation to the RM2.3 billion dubiously traced to his personal accounts.

He denied all charges.

MORE TO COME