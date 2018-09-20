Annuar Musa: Tok Pa probed by cops prior to resignation

In several media reports, Annuar reportedly said that the Jeli MP was interrogated for a few days, in relation to funds that he had received. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was among several Kelantan Umno leaders who were probed by the police prior to his sudden exit from the party, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

In several media reports, Annuar reportedly said that the Jeli MP was interrogated for a few days, in relation to funds that he had received “from somewhere”.

“What I can confirm, Kelantan Umno, including Tok Pa, were investigated, interrogated for few days, with regards to some funds that he received from somewhere.

“That Tok Pa received a substantial amount of funds, which was investigated by PDRM,” he reportedly said, calling Mustapa by his moniker.

But Annuar stopped short of confirming that Mustapa left Umno because of the investigation.

Annuar added that many of the party’s leaders were investigated, but chose to remain with the party.

