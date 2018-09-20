Amanah veep opens door to unhappy PAS, Umno members

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar attends ‘The Future of HR in the Digital Era’ in George Town September 20, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 20 — PAS and Umno members, who are unhappy with where their parties are headed, are welcome to join Parti Amanah Negara any time, Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today.

The Amanah vice-president, formerly from PAS, said his party is always open to new members, adding that the recent resignations of senior MPs like Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed from Umno will trigger a new wave of recruits.

“We welcome Umno and PAS members who do not agree with their party’s new direction to join Amanah or any PH party,” said Mahfuz, referring to the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Now deputy human resources minister, the Pokok Sena MP also said Amanah registered about 30,000 new members between May and August.

“We received 12,000 new members, a record high in August, and I think a majority of the 30,000 are from PAS, some are from Umno,” Mahfuz said.

“Some PAS members feel that it is not right for them to remain in the party, so they left,” he added.

He attributed the large recruitment numbers to increased political awareness among Malaysians, adding that their thinking had also undergone a change.

“The people now have access to information and they can speak up and air their views so there is no more space for narrow-minded racial politics,” he said.

Mahfuz believes more PAS members may now decide to join Amanah, especially with the recent announcement by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the formation of a new Opposition coalition between Umno and PAS.

“Even PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang reportedly said 80,000 members have left the party, so there could be more in future,” he said.