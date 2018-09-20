Three friends jailed, fined for trafficking teen for sexual exploitation

Judge Azura Alwi handed down the sentence on lorry driver M. Yuvaraja, barber R. Subramaniam and lorry attendant S. Sangkar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Three men, who are friends, were sentenced to between six and 10 years jail by the Sessions Court here today after they were found guilty of trafficking a teenaged girl for sexual exploitation three years ago.

Judge Azura Alwi handed down the sentence on lorry driver M. Yuvaraja, barber R. Subramaniam and lorry attendant S. Sangkar after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

She also imposed a RM15,000 fine each, in default two years’ jail, on Yuvaraja and Subramaniam, who were sentenced to 10 years’ jail each, while Sangkar, who was sentenced to six years jail, was also fined RM10,000, in default a year’s jail.

In the judgment, Azura said the defence by all the three accused was a mere denial, inconsistent and an afterthought.

“They claimed to be close to the victim, but in court, they could not even give the girl’s age and occupation,” she added.

The court, however, allowed a stay of the sentence following request by the three accused to appeal at the High Court.

In allowing the stay, Azura ordered them to pay the fine today and their bail increased to RM20,000 each.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at the nearest police station.

The three men were charged with trafficking in the teenager, who was then 17-years-old, for sexual exploitation at a premises at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Brickfields, at 1.30pm on August 14, 2015.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan. — Bernama