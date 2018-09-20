Najib out on RM3.5m bail to be paid in instalments in one week

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves to supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak will not have to spend the night in the lockup, as the Sessions Court has allowed him to pay his RM3.5 million bail in instalments, starting with RM1 million tomorrow.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi said the instalments — as requested by Najib’s defence team — have to be fully paid up by September 28.

“The bail is to be paid, starting from tomorrow RM1 million, and subsequently, RM500,000 in instalments until Friday, September 28,” she said.

That would mean a one-week grace period to allow Najib to finish paying bail.

MORE TO COME