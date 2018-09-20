Mahfuz rubbishes claim Tok Pa left Umno for Cabinet post

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar attends ‘The Future of HR in the Digital Era’ in George Town September 20, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 20 — Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar has dismissed talk that Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamad left Umno in hopes of securing a position in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“What position can he get? The Cabinet is already filled and we are not thinking of increasing the number of Cabinet members so that is not possible,” he told a press conference today.

Mahfuz commended the Jeli MP for quitting Umno after four decades in the party for the sake of the country, adding that it was a signal to others that they should fully support the new government.

“He is not an extremist and he has an open mind so his decision to leave Umno was also a message to PAS to stop dreaming about working with Umno,” he said, when commenting on the recent resignations from Umno.

Mahfuz said there is now a split within Umno, where one group realises that the Opposition party is no longer relevant and another that still wants to remain in the party.

Mustapa, a former international trade and industry minister, announced on Tuesday night his resignation from Umno, citing disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground.

Kimanis MP and former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman resigned the following day as a list purported to be that of more Umno leaders on their way out spread on social media.

PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is deputy prime minister, has denied that the coalition’s parties have received membership applications from ex-Umno members.

Other Umno leaders who have quit the party since the May 9 general election include Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali.