Health D-G: Australian strawberries thoroughly checked at entry points

Supplied undated handout image obtained September 14, 2018 of a thin piece of metal seen among a punnet of strawberries in Gladstone. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Imported Australian strawberries are undergoing thorough checks at the country’s entry points following the discovery of sewing needles in the fruit.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Australian authorities also assured that effective Sept 19, this product would be exported from the country free of metal contamination through the issuance of Request for Permit (RFPs) to exporters.

“The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Australian High Commission in Malaysia regarding this issue. All food imported into the country must comply with the Food Act 1983 and the regulations thereunder.

“It is the responsibility of the parties involved, such as importers, agents, vendors and so on to ensure that imported food products are marketed in compliance with food legislation," he said in a statement today.

The media recently reported that Australia had ordered a recall of strawberry products under the brands Berry Obsession strawberries, Berry Licious, Love Berry, Donnybrook Berries, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis after discovering several cases of the fruit containing needles believed to be a sabotage.

Under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, any party involved in importing, distributing, storing or selling food containing toxic, damaging or harmful to health shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of 10 years or both, upon conviction. — Bernama