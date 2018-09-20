Kiss commemorates 40th anniversary of solo album drop with box set

Singer and guitarist Gene Simmons (right) and guitarist Tommy Thayer of US rock band Kiss perform on stage at the Zenith in Paris June 16, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Kiss is marking the 40th anniversary of the day when the band’s members released four concurrent solo albums with a limited-edition box set, out in October.

In 1978, the American rock band was so big that their label made a risky move: It released solo albums by each of the band’s four founding members — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss — on the exact same day.

Four decades later, the influential albums are being grouped together in a limited-edition 180-gram 4LP box set, with just 2,500 to be made available upon its release on October 5.

The LPs will be included on marbled white vinyl, each featuring the unique colour associated with their respective Kiss band member. The four albums are housed together in a slipcase that displays a high-gloss black-ink print of the Kiss logo text.

The set also includes four posters that are replicas of those sold with the albums upon their initial 1978 release, as well as a turntable slipmat featuring all four of artist Eraldo Carugati’s painted album-cover face images.

Preorders have begun exclusively via the Kiss web store and The Sound of Vinyl. — AFP-Relaxnews