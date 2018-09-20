Judge sets Najib’s bail at RM3.5m after lawyer asked for only RM500,000

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the KL High Court September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been granted bail today after claiming trial to 21 counts of money laundering and a separate four counts of power abuse over nearly RM2.3 billion allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Session’s Court judge Azura Alwi set the bail at RM3.5 million with two sureties.

Earlier, lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had argued for bail to be reduced to just RM500,000, and for the case to be transferred to High Court.

