Bombardier and MIGHT sign MoU to develop local expertise

File picture shows the Bombardier CS100 aircraft belonging to Latvia's national airline AirBaltic, in Riga international airport, November 27, 2015. Bombardier Transportation and MIGHT have signed an MoU to collaborate on developing home-grown rail industry expertise over the next year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Bombardier Transportation and Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing home-grown rail industry expertise over the next year.

The agreement was inked by Bombardier Transport, Southeast Asia head, Parasuraman Jayaram Naidu and MIGHT president and chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman.

The partnership will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations sector by enhancing their technical rail industry skills.

MIGHT is an agency under the Malaysia Prime Minister’s Department with a mandate to develop high technology industries.

“MIGHT developed the Rail Industry Development Blueprint in 2012 through an industry-government consensus on the future direction for the local rail industry, focusing on securing more business for local players, human capital development as well as research and technology,” said Mohd Yusoff in a statement today.

“MIGHT is also appreciative of the efforts by SME Corporation, being the funder for the High Impact Project for rail sector and the Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation for promoting this programme among its members,” he said.

Bombardier’s presence in Malaysia began in 1992 as lead supplier for the 27-kilometer Kuala Lumpur Sri Petaling and Ampang Line. Since then, Bombardier’s several range of transit systems have been delivered for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the 29-kilometer Kelana Jaya LRT, linking the western and eastern suburbs with Kuala Lumpur’s downtown core in time for the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

The company has been actively implementing a graduate programme over the last two years with university associations to prepare young talents, as well as expand their capabilities in the rail industry.

“With several significant collaboration milestones in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia focused on developing local talent over the past four years, we believe these initiatives will drive productivity and improve competitiveness, ultimately raising rail industry performance regionally as well as globally,” said Parasuraman. — Bernama