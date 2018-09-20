DBKL sets up special committee to tackle issue of foreign hawkers

DBKL has set up a special committee to tackle the issue of foreigners running hawkers’ stalls and sundry shops in the city. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has set up a special committee to tackle the issue of foreigners running hawkers’ stalls and sundry shops in the city.

DBKL Socio-Economic Development executive director Datuk Ibrahim Yusoff said the members of the special committee also comprised representatives from other enforcement agencies, such as the Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

He said the committee would also work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on inspection and verification of refugee cards for the Rohingya community.

“The issue of foreigners working and running business for local licence holders has become rampant as they are willing to take on lower wages compared to local workers who expect higher salary.

“Our jurisdiction is merely to seize goods and to suspend or revoke the business licences, but any action that requires detention or arrest falls under the purview of the Immigration Department and the police, so co-operation among these agencies is important to tackle the issue,” he told reporters after attending the 49th DBKL Enforcement Parade here, today.

Ibrahim said 3,269 foreign hawkers and petty traders were detained through continuous enforcement operations from January to August this year.

“A series of 30 Ops Tegas operations were carried out during which goods belonging to 271 foreign hawkers were seized, while 13 hawkers’ stalls were demolished. A total of 167 foreigners were arrested and awaiting action from the Immigration Department.

“Seventy-one other foreign hawkers were also detained for operating at public markets,” he said.

Ibrahim added that the licences of the local traders could be revoked if they were found to be employing foreigners to operate their stalls.

“DBKL has never approved or issued licences to foreigners and traders with licences are also prohibited from hiring foreigners,” he reiterated. — Bernama