Felda appoints Othman Omar as new D-G

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. Felda today announced the appointment of Datuk Dr Othman Omar as its Director-General. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has appointed Datuk Dr Othman Omar as its Director-General, effective October 1.

Othman, who was a former general manager of Selangor State Development Corporration (PKNS), replaces Datuk Ab Ghani Mohd Ali who is retiring after after serving the agency for 37 years.

Othman has extensive experience not only in the corporate sector, but also government agency, having served PKNS before, Felda Chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor told a press conference here today.

He said Felda’s Board of Directors felt that Othman had the skills and ability to lead the group to overcome current challenges and develop its towards its vision of becoming a progressive land scheme in the country.

Megat Zaharuddin described Othman’s choice was timely as Felda had gone through several rebranding exercises, entrepreneurial development, transformation and restructuring. — Bernama