Bersih 2.0: Najib’s arrest is a victory for all Malaysians

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Department in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Electoral reform group, Bersih 2.0, today said the arrest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for allegedly siphoning funds from 1Malaysia Development Bhd was a victory for all Malaysians who had participated in its rallies.

It said in a statement that its Bersih 4 rally was held in 2015 to demand Najib’s resignation and end high-level corruption under the Barisan Nasional administration.

“His arrest is a victory for all Malaysians from Perlis to Sabah, who had gone to the streets for 36 hours in Bersih 4 to rid the country of corruption and power abuse, as well as for all those who participated in Bersih 5 to demand change,” the group said.

The group also demanded that the mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, Jho Low, and all individuals associated with Najib in the scandal be brought to justice.

It hoped that the probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be impartial and transparent.

Najib was arrested yesterday and this afternoon, brought to the Jalan Duta High Court where he was charged with money laundering and power abuse over his receipt, use and transfer of RM4.3 billion allegedly from 1MDB.

He claimed trial to 21 counts of money laundering and a separate four counts of power abuse; Najib maintains the sum was a donation from an Arab royal in 2013.