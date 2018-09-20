Ismail: Civil servants must accept change of govt

Ismail said civil servants must realise that they serve the government of the day. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 20 — Civil servants should accept the change of government because they are not serving political parties, said Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar.

He said civil servants must realise that they serve the government of the day and they have to provide the best service to the people.

“If we do not give the best, the people will be angry. Do not let one bad apple spoil the bunch,” he said in his speech at a Town Hall gathering with Perak civil servants at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, Ipoh today.

In a press conference later, Ismail said a change of government was what the people wanted, as the country practised democracy.

Meanwhile, Perak State Secretary Datuk Mohd Gazali Jalal said there were 85,710 civil servants in the state, most of whom were teachers and members of the police force and armed forces.

He added that there were 13,505 state civil servants, with 12,752 on a permanent basis, while 753 were contract staff. — Bernama