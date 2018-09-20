Najib’s supporters allowed into Duta Court after protest

Supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak gather in front of the KL Courts Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The authorities allowed about 100 supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak into the Duta Court Complex, following protestations that police had attempted to block their entry.

Among those present to show their support were several top Umno leaders who arrived shortly before 3pm, the time when Najib was to be charged.

Earlier, police deployed two units of Light Strike Force personnel to barricade the complex’s main gates to bar the group from entering.

That prompted protest, with some members of the group shouting and accusing the police of infringing their civil rights.

“The court is a public space. How can you block us?” said one supporter.

Najib arrived at the Courts Complex here at about 1.50pm where was set to face 25 charges for money laundering and power abuse over US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) that he maintained was a donation from Arab royalty in 2013.

Police said they are recommending 21 charges against him for various money-laundering offences, while the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to seek four charges over sums deposited into his accounts prior to Election 2013.