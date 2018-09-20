Stay away from cheap booze, Sarawak Dayaks told

Lusoi said alcoholic beverages like the Grand Royal Whisky, Mandalay Whisky and Kingfisher beer could be sold in rural towns in Sarawak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 20 — The deaths of 23 people so far in Peninsular Malaysia due to methanol poisoning has prompted Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Cobbold John Lusoi to advise the rural Dayaks to refrain from drinking cheap, but potent liquor.

He said alcoholic beverages like the Grand Royal Whisky, Mandalay Whisky and Kingfisher beer could be sold in rural towns in Sarawak.

He said the Health Ministry had confirmed that all the victims were found to have consumed the said brands which were suspected to have been mixed with methanol.

“I am concerned because many rural Dayaks are known to be consuming imported cheap liquor, especially during festivals or wedding ceremonies,” he said.

He said many shops in rural towns sold cheap liquor with very high percentage of spirit content under all sorts of “attractive” brands.

“I am not against people consuming liquor, but we must know what kind of drinks we want to consume,” he said.

He urged the Health Department, rural councils and other relevant agencies to conduct checks on sundry shops and coffee shops if they are also selling cheap liquor.

“I tend to find that fake brandy or whisky is easily available in rural coffee shops or sundry shops,” he said.

Lusoi said money spent on alcoholic drinks could be set aside for buying food for the family or children’s education.

“A prolonged consumption of cheap liquors like Chap Langkau and compounded with brandy or whisky may lead to blindness or cause damage to kidney,” he said, adding that excessive consumption of hard liquor can cause death.