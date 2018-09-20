Najib denies all 25 charges over RM2.3b allegedly from 1MDB

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the KL High Court September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak rejected all criminal charges filed against him today for money laundering and power abuse over his receipt, use and transfer of RM2.3 billion allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He claimed trial in the High Court here to 21 counts of money laundering and a separate four counts of power abuse; Najib maintains the sum was a donation from an Arab royal in 2013.

The charges were read out to him earlier this afternoon before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

The police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) publicised the intended charges against Najib prior to the hearing today.

Today’s charges are the latest on top of Najib’s other existing charges over a sum of RM42 million belonging to 1MDB’s former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Previously, on July 4, Najib was charged and claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of power abuse over RM42 million of funds.

On August 8, Najib was charged with three counts of money-laundering over the same RM42 million amount.

