Time to buck up, BAM president tells players and coaches

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria speaks during a press conference at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil June 30, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Badminton Association of Malaysia wants more accountability from players and coaches for their failure to perform in competitions they are expected to win, said its president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria.

“In fairness the players are given everything. Prize money, ranking bonus, salaries and good facilities. If they fail, they have to be accountable and whatever we in BAM do from now must be based on the set Key Performance Index (KPI),” he said after chairing BAM's council meeting at Bukit Kiara Badminton Academy today.

BAM's shuttlers have had a poor year with dismal showings in several major tournaments this year.

It's compounded by the absence of Lee Chong Wei, 35, who has been out of action since July and missed the World Championships and Asian Games as a result.

The team failed to return home with medals from the Asian Games in Jakarta for the first time in 32 years, and they also fell short at the World Championships in Nanjing, China (August), the Thomas Cup Finals in Bangkok, Thailand (May), and the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia (April).

“Our badminton fans can feel the vacuum left by Chong Wei because he consistently brings that feel good factor back home,” said Norza.

“Without him the rest aren't consistent enough to reach semis or finals regularly. Hence we've told our coaches to look at the young ones and build formidable players capable of reaching top 10 in the world.”

Leong Jun Hao — BAM's third ranked shuttler — was the top seed at the Sukma games but lost in the quarterfinals stage to Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

Jun Hao the 2017 Asian Junior champion, is touted as a replacement for Chong Wei but his dismal performance at Sukma stage has cast doubts over the world No. 73's ability to fill in that role.

“I got in touch with Misbun (Sidek) and he said Jun Hao was under tremendous pressure to win,” said Norza.

“I admit there's a lot of pressure on the singles department and I want to give Jun Hao time to develop. However, I've told MIsbun he needs to start producing results.”

Meanwhile, BAM secretary-general Datuk Ng Chin Chai, who has been in contact and met Chong Wei, said the three-time Olympic silver medalist is still undergoing treatment overseas for a respiratory related illness but is responding well to treatment and could be back in Malaysia in two weeks.

“He should be completing treatment by next week hopefully in the next two weeks he will be back in Malaysia,” said Ng, who is also the Coaching and Training (C&T) Committee chairman.

“He will then need another months break and If he's given the OK to play by his doctors, only then will he take to court.”