Prosecutors fire off litany of charges against Najib over RM2.6b ‘donation’

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Fresh charges are being read out to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak now over US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), under laws against money-laundering and corruption.

Najib was brought back today to the Sessions Court to be charged for the third time in about three months.

He was held overnight by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators yesterday, before being quizzed and arrested by police this morning.

The ex-PM was brought this afternoon before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi in the Criminal Sessions Court 9 on the second floor of the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Najib is expected to be charged today with 21 counts of money-laundering offence and four counts of offences under an anti-corruption law.

The charges are being read out and Najib is claiming trial to each as they are proffered.

This fresh criminal case is on top of Najib's other existing charges over a sum of RM42 million belonging to 1MDB's former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Previously on July 4, Najib was charged and claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of power abuse over RM42 million of funds.

On August 8, Najib was charged with three counts of money-laundering over the same RM42 million amount.

MORE TO COME