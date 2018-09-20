Ambiga is Malay Mail Care Fund’s trustee chairman

Ambiga is president of the National Human Rights Society and formerly chaired the Bersih 2.0 electoral reform group. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Malay Mail Care Fund announced the appointment of prominent lawyer and human rights advocate Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan as the new chairman of its board of trustees.

Fellow board member Datuk Siew Ka Wei welcomed the former Malaysian Bar president to the role, expressing high hopes that her expertise would help the fund better serve the public.

“We look forward to working with Datuk Ambiga and are confident that with her leadership, the Malay Mail Care Fund will continue its good work in serving the community, especially the underprivileged in need of good medical care,” Siew said.

The Malay Mail Care Fund was established in January 2010 as a vehicle for the news organisation to engage in charity work.

Among past initiatives include offering financial support and medical assistance to the less-fortunate and those in poor health.

Active in the rights arena, Ambiga is president of the National Human Rights Society and formerly chaired the Bersih 2.0 electoral reform group. Most recently, she was on the Institutional Reforms Committee.

She joins Siew and two other trustees: Shivadas Raman and Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman