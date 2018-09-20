Declare your assets to MACC as well, DAP rep tells GPS lawmakers

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen speaks to reporters at Parliament August 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Sept 20 — DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii challenged Parti Gabungan Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers to join their Pakatan Harapan (PH) counterparts by declaring their assets to the anti-graft agency.

He told reporters this is in line with the spirit of transparency and accountability.

“We, Sarawakians, have suffered and been left behind in many aspects in the state due to corruption and abuse of powers by the local leaders,” he said, adding that anti-corruption reforms are not just essential, but clearly for the interest of the people of Sarawak.

“I am already in the process of declaring my assets. It is a positive step towards the anti-corruption reforms that was promised under the PH government to curb the spread of corruption, especially among the elected leaders,” he said.

Yii said he welcomed the announcement yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that it would present the declaration of assets and property of the Federal Cabinet ministers and PH parliamentarians at the commission’s portal beginning October 1.

He said the MACC’s initiative will increase transparency and the trust of the public administration, to prevent conflicts of interest, illicit enrichment and false accusation of their wealth and to monitor wealth of politicians and public servants.

He said studies have shown that an asset declaration open to public scrutiny helps ensure leaders do not abuse their power for personal gain.

He hoped that with the initial step of declaration, a proper asset-profiling system will also be introduced to determine how many assets personnel are expected to have based on their positions, years of service and their present and past emoluments.

“This is important to monitor periodically by forensic accounting experts and investigators so that the accumulation of assets based on years of service is reasonable and not excessive,” Yii said.