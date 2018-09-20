Second elephant sanctuary to open in Perak, says minister

Xavier said his ministry will increase the number of rangers patrolling Royal Belum to keep poachers at bay. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

IPOH, Sept 20 — Perak is set to host the country’s second elephant sanctuary after Kota Tinggi in Johor.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the project would begin next year on a site between the borders of Perak and Kelantan.

“The sanctuary will be sited on a 40ha area,” he told reporters today after a courtesy call on Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Lauding the initiative, Ahmad Faizal said the situation warrants it.

“During my visit to Pos Kemar in Royal Belum recently, villagers had raised concern over elephants encroaching into their village. They live in fear for their lives and their farm being destroyed,” he said.

Asked if the conflict between man and animals was due to de-gazettement of forest for farming, Dr Xavier said the ministry was working with the state to stop encroachment into the forest.

“We understand there is conflict between animals and humans which can be solved. It boils down to dollars and cents and the problem is not unique to only in Perak. In my engagement with Kedah and Pahang, the state governments said revenue collected from forest per year is the largest contributor to the state.

“Hence, the ministry must make sure revenue continues to flow in for the state to survive. Now we need to determine what programmes to help states get revenue and at same time preserve forest.

“We have to work on it to ensure it is a win-win situation for both,” he added, noting that the ministry hoped the state would increase its forest area from the present 48 per cent to 50 per cent.

Dr Xavier also said his ministry will increase the number of rangers patrolling Royal Belum to keep poachers at bay.

“I have instructed the ministry’s chief secretary to talk to the police and army to provide security escort for the rangers.

“We will teach the police and army how to identify snares and traps,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said the current 12 rangers are guarding an area four times the size of Singapore.