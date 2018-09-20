Najib's third time in court: Money-laundering charges over RM2.6b expected

Najib is expected to be charged today with 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is back in the Sessions Court here where he is due to be charged for the third time in about three months, this time over money laundering offences over to RM2.6 billion allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Najib is expected to be charged today with 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of corruption.

The money-laundering offences under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLATFPUAA) are punishable with a maximum 15-year jail term, and a fine of RM5 million or a minimum five times of the value of the unlawful proceeds at the time the offence was committed, whichever is higher.

The four counts are expected to be over abuse of power under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable with up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the sum involved.

The charges today are the latest on top of Najib's other existing charges over a sum of RM42 million belonging to 1MDB's former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Some of the former prime minister’s family members were seen inside the courtroom such as sons Norashman and Mohd Nizar.

This new case is being heard before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi in Criminal Sessions Court 9 on the second floor of the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Previously on July 4, Najib was charged and claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of power abuse over RM42 million of funds.

On August 8, Najib was charged with three counts of money-laundering over the same RM42 million amount.

MORE TO COME