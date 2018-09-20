Laundry cat killers charged

The accused are escorted into the Sessions Court to face charges in connection with the alleged killing of a cat in a laundromat, September 20, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SELAYANG, Sept 20 — Two men charged with killing a pregnant cat by putting it in a clothes dryer at a Gombak laundromat pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today.

A. Mohanraj, 41, and SS Satthiya, 26, were accused with a third person still at large of animal cruelty at the Queen Self-Service Laundry at Taman Gombak Ria, Selangor between 12.54am and 1am on September 11.

The charges was proffered under Section (29)(c) under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) and is punishable by a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, no more than three years’ imprisonment, or any combination of the two upon conviction.

Both accused were unrepresented.

During bail mitigation, Mohanraj asked for a lower amount by saying he was only a taxi driver and must care for an elderly relative.

Satthiya said he just started working as a electrical technician and must support his father who looked after eight children.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali allowed bail at RM18,000 with one surety each and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly until the trial was completed.

Selangor Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Roslan Mohd Isa and deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mumahad Amin led the case against the two.

The court fixed October 16 for mention and document submission.

A closed-circuit TV recording showing the act was shared online and drew widespread condemnation from the public before the Malaysian Animal Association lodged a police report on the matter.