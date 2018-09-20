Coach Chan declares Perak comeback kings of Sukma football

Perak players celebrating after defending the gold in Sukma football for the third time in-a-row at the Perak Football Stadium in Ipoh September 19, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 20 — Perak created history by defending the Malaysian Games (Sukma) football gold medal for the third successive time and coach Chan Wing Hoong has only one thing to say “we are the comeback kings.”

The Seladangs were trailing behind Kedah in the final match at the Perak Football Stadium last night, but thanks to Muhammad Alif Safwan Mohd Sallahuddin's and Muhammad Asyraaf Mat Pushni's goals, they bounce back to beat Kedah 2-1.

This wasn't the first time Perak manage to pull back the game from a goal down, they did the same in the semifinals against Sabah and also in the quarterfinals against Federal Territory.

“I wish to congratulate my players. They are the comeback kings. I did not worry when we're a goal down. I know the boys will win this match as how they did in every other match,” he told reporters.

Kedah opened accounts via captain Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam’s stunning freekick in the 64th minute, but only to see Alif Safwan equalise with a header three minutes later.

The goal boosted Perak’s resolve and the winner came in the 71st minute from Asyraaf whose predatory instinct in the box proved to be the match winner.

Chan admitted the pressure was intense for the players and the officials when they walk into the game as they needed to defend the title for the third time in a row.

“All I can say was, it wasn't easy. There were so much hope on us and we entered the final with one aim, to defend the title,” he said.

Perak have been crowned champions in men's football for the past two Sukma editions since 2014. They also took the title back in the 2002 Sukma edition in Sabah.

Chan said the players won the match as they kept tight tactical discipline.

“In the dressing room, I told the boys that whoever make less mistakes and attack more will win this game. After a goal down, they were much more disciplined and played a more attacking football which got us two goals in a few minutes,” he added.

Perak captain Mohammad Nasrullah Abdul Aziz said the team has done well since the start of the tournament.

“We played as a team and we didn't lose our focus. We are glad to defend the title,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kedah's coach Victor Andrag said that carelessness of the players in the second half was the reason for defeat.

“We started with good football and scored the first goal, but didn't take our chances well. There were so many chances which could be converted but we didn't do that and that cost us,” he said.

“When the score was 2-1, the boys didn't show the eagerness to come back and the opponents made use of the situation well. However, overall we did well to reach the final.”