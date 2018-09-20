Molestation suspect brought back to scene of crime in Singapore

Yeo Liang Wei, 27, a logistics executive, was charged in court on Sept 15 with one count of molest. He was taken back to the scene where he allegedly committed his offences. — Koh Mui Fong/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 — Last Friday, a 33-year-old woman was making her way home at Tampines Street 21 around midnight, when a male stranger allegedly ran up from behind and molested her.

Yesterday, Yeo Liang Wei, 27, was taken back to the scene where he allegedly committed his offences.

Clad in a white polo t-shirt and bermudas, Yeo was first led to the footpath along the road, before he was taken to Block 259, Tampines Street 21.

Yeo, a logistics executive, was charged in court on Sept 15 with one count of molest, an offence which carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine, and/or caning.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a court order, was walking home from Tampines Station at around 11.55pm on September 14 when the alleged crime took place.

TODAY understands that she resides around Tampines St 21.

Yeo, also a Tampines resident, had allegedly groped her right breast with his right hand, over her clothing, before he fled, court documents showed.

The woman, an insurance agent, then shouted and tried to chase after Yeo.

This attracted the attention of a male passer-by who also gave chase, and called the police.

Yeo was believed to have fled to a nearby block — Block 230F, Tampines Street 24 — where he ran up the stairs.

Police officers arrested him along the corridor of the third floor of the block, at about 12.13am on September 15.

Yeo will return to court tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.

Yeo’s alleged offence came on the back of a rising number of molestation cases. Such cases climbed 21.5 per cent to 832 in the first six months of this year, up from 685 in the same period last year. — TODAY