Dr Wan Azizah is new BAM patron

BA of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria (left) discussing with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on her joining BAM as the new patron. — Picture courtesy of BAM

KUALA LUMPUR — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has selected Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as its new patron.

The announcement was made by BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria after chairing its council meeting at the Bukit Kiara Badminton Academy today.

“We’re proud to announce Datuk Srri Wan Azizah, Malaysia's first female deputy prime minister, as our patron.

“She is a badminton player and follows our local badminton scene avidly. We're proud to have her on board for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Norza hoped that the grit, determination and tenacity that Dr Wan Azizah has exhibited will be emulated by everyone in BAM in striving for Malaysia’s first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, Norza said the shortlist for a new coaching director continues with 1992 Olympic men's doubles champion Rexy Mainaky of Indonesia among the candidates.

“He's one of the candidates but we haven't approached anyone as yet. I can't disclose too much as this job is very important,” said Norza.

“We have to engage the National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI) and see what's the latest on the Podium programme before we can go ahead and hire someone.”