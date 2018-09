Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (second fron left), who is also the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, votes for the ruling party leadership election at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 20 — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won re-election as leader of his ruling party today, setting him on course to become Japan’s longest-serving premier and realise his dream of reforming the constitution.

The 63-year-old conservative secured 553 votes from lawmakers and party members against 254 won by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba in a two-horse race for leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. — AFP