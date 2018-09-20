‘Johor bangsat’ taunt in Perak Games draws assemblyman’s ire

A screenshot of the 24-second video which was uploaded on a Facebook page named ‘J Folks Story’ during the Sukma women's futsal match in Perak.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — A Johor assemblyman today voiced his disappointment over a viralled incident that showed some supporters of the Perak futsal team singing a demeaning slogan against the Johor team during the recent Malaysian Games (Sukma).

Pulai Sebatang assemblyman Muhamad Taqiuddin Cheman said the slogan “Johor bangsat” was undignified and considered to be non-patriotic.

“Such an action should not have taken place and it would be unpleasant for the Johor team that was contesting there.

“This is similar to taunting someone’s race, religion or even their background. I urge the organisers to be sensitive to this,” he said in a response to the viralled video on social media.

Checks showed that the 24-second video was uploaded on a Facebook page named “J Folks Story” during the Sukma women's futsal match in Perak which featured the host supporters screaming while singing the slogans “Johor bangsat and Johor bodoh.”

Bangsat is considered a vulgar and offensive Malay word meaning bastard in English, while bodoh means stupid.

Muhamad Taqiuddin, who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth chief, said that all participants in Sukma were under one country as Malaysians and there was no need to use such hurtful taunts.

“Sports unites and does not divide,” he said, adding that maturity in sports was needed to avoid such incidents.

Muhamad Taqiuddin said such rash acts should be stopped immediately so that the people in this country can live peacefully.

“In conjunction with the recent independence month, I urge Malaysians to look beyond having clanish state pride.

“Do not be overtly fanatical of something that we forget that we are under one country, which is Malaysia,” he said.