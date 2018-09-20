Seven Klang Valley steamboat buffets to enjoy on a rainy day

With a myriad of ingredients to choose from at every steamboat restaurant, even the pickiest of eaters will find something to fall in love with. ― Picture via Instagram/Devyn Khun

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 ― A steamboat dinner is the perfect way to make the best out of a dreary, rainy evening.

Whether it’s for a family reunion or a catch-up with old pals, the communal aspect of cooking your food together at the table offers a welcome escape from the grey weather.

Feeling peckish already? Read on to find out where you can feast on the best steamboat buffets that the Klang Valley has to offer!

Village BBQ Steamboat

If you can’t decide between having a steamboat party or a barbeque feast, Village BBQ Steamboat lets you do both. ― Picture via Facebook/Village BBQ Steamboat Sdn Bhd

Address: No. 1GF & No. 1-1, Jalan Puteri 2/6, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

Opening hours: 5pm-12am, daily.

Price range: RM11 for children between 90cm to 120cm, RM21 for children between 120cm to 140cm, and RM46 for adults.

Kill two birds with one stone with Village BBQ Steamboat’s buffet spread; you can pick out ingredients to enjoy either a steamboat or barbeque option.

You can have your pick from an impressive array of fresh seafood and vegetables and choose between a chicken soup base or spicy tom yum broth.

Suki-Ya @ Tokyo Street

Suki-Ya has branches scattered throughout the Klang Valley so you can easily host a steamboat dinner no matter where you are. ― Picture via Instagram/ChunTan

Address: 6.24.04, Level 6, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 168 Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11.30am-10pm, daily.

Price range: RM32.80 for adults during lunch time, RM39.80 for adults during dinner time. Children under 12 years old get 50 per cent off buffet price for lunch and dinner.

If you’re feeling ravenous, Suki-Ya’s buffet spread is at the ready to satisfy those gnawing hunger pangs.

Choose from a choice of four soup bases including sukiyaki, miso, shabu shabu, and kimuchi to dip your selection of meat, seafood, and vegetables into.

Apart from its branch at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Suki-Ya has multiple outlets in the Klang Valley including branches in Mont Kiara, Paradigm Mall, Klang Parade, and more.

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai

A trinity of delicious soup bases to please all palates. ― Picture via Facebook/Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai

Address: G-11 First Residence Condominium, Jalan Vista Mutiara 1, Kepong Baru, Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 12pm-6am Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays.

Spicy food lovers are in for a treat at Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai which serves authentic Thai steamboat fare with fiery curry and tom yum broths.

The restaurant also serves popular Thai dishes such as pad thai and green papaya salad alongside their steamboat offerings.

Hometown Steamboat Restaurant

A steamboat dinner is the perfect accompaniment for rainy weather. ― Picture via Instagram/Rey Kok

Address: 126-0-04, Jalan Genting Kelang, 53300 Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 5pm-11.45pm, daily.

Hometown Steamboat Restaurant prides itself on its three delicious soup bases: their signature tom yum broth, clear soup, and claypot porridge.

The restaurant’s chocolate fondue is also available to provide a sweet ending to a satisfying steamboat dinner.

Besides their Setapak location, Hometown Steamboat Restaurant can also be found at Kota Damansara, Kepong, Balakong, Subang, Seremban, and Petaling Jaya.

QQ Steamboat Buffet

There’s no shortage of fresh seafood at QQ Steamboat Buffet. ― Picture via Instagram/Yan Chan

Address: D.G.2, Fortune Avenue, Jalan Metro Perdana 3, Taman Usahawan, Kuala Lumpur 52100

Opening hours: 5pm-12am Monday to Friday, 4 pm-12 am Saturday to Sunday.

Price range: All-you-can-eat spread priced at RM38.80 for adults, RM19.80 for a child’s steamboat set.

With 200 ingredients to choose from, QQ Steamboat Buffet is unrivaled in its spread of steamboat accompaniments for diners to pick over.

If the number of ingredients is too overwhelming, reviewers recommend getting the crab and prawns to fulfill your fresh seafood cravings.

HoHo Steamboat Restaurant

The restaurant ships its seafood from Pulau Ketam daily to ensure freshness and quality. ― Picture via Instagram/limchuyi0216

Address: No. 19, Jalan Radin Anum Satu, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 3.30pm-12am, daily.

HoHo Steamboat Restaurant sources its seafood straight from Pulau Ketam every day so you know you’re getting the freshest ingredients for your steamboat dinner.

They offer more than 70 steamboat ingredients to choose from including fish balls, fish noodles, handmade dumplings, and QQ tofu.

Pak John Steamboat & BBQ

Have your pick of steamboat ingredients at Pak John Steamboat & BBQ. ― Picture via Facebook/Pak John Steamboat and BBQ

Address: Lot LG-13A & LG-15, Lower Ground Floor, Ecurve.No 2A, Jalan PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm Monday to Friday, 11am-10pm Saturday to Sunday.

Price range: RM40 for two adults.

Pak John Steamboat & BBQ serves delicious steamboat in a modern environment that will make urban diners feel right at home.

Their signature offerings include their homemade secret recipe curry soup and their unique Pak John dipping sauces.