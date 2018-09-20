Methanol poisoning claims two lives in Perak

Sivanesan urged police and Customs Department to clamp down on shops selling the illicit liquor to avoid more deaths. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Sept 20 — Two Malaysians died and three others have been hospitalised in Perak for suspected methanol poisoning.

The death toll from consumption of tainted bootleg liquor nationwide is now 25, including from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the two who died were a 50-year-old man on September 17 and a 39-year-old on September 18.

“The first victim, 50, died at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun while the second victim, 39, died at a private hospital here,” he told reporters at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here today.

Both deceased were from Bandar Baru Putra in Bercham, he added.

The other victims are all locals who were staying in the vicinity of Bercham and Tanjung Rambutan.

Sivanesan said of the three surviving victims, two are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with one of them in critical condition.

“The duo admitted into ICU are 54 and 39 years old respectively,” he said.

Sivanesan urged police and Customs Department to clamp down on shops selling the illicit liquor to avoid more deaths.

“We all know which are the shops that are selling these drinks and it will not be difficult to take action against them,” he said.

Sivanesan said the first case of methanol poisoning was reported in Lunas, Kedah 30 years ago.

“After a crackdown, the drinks disappeared from the market and now it is making a comeback,” he said.

He urged those who drank locally distilled alcohol and were suffering from symptoms like stomach aches, nausea, headache, blurred vision, seizures, breathing difficulties and loss of consciousness to seek help from the nearest medical facility.

“It takes about five days for the symptoms to show after the drink is taken,” he added.

Suspected alcohol beverages that contain methanol include Grand Royal Whisky, Mandalay Whisky and Kingfisher beer.

To date, 23 people in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, mostly foreigners, have died from methanol poisoning while dozens more have been hospitalised.