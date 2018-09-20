Eddie Murphy on board for ‘Grumpy Old Men’ remake

Eddie Murphy pictured in February 2015 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Beverly Hills Cop, Shrek and The Nutty Professor actor Eddie Murphy is to lead a New Line Cinema remake of 1990s comedy Grumpy Old Men, with director Tim Story at the helm.

As well as having a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie on the way, Murphy is reviving another 20th century comedy staple in Grumpy Old Men, according to Deadline.

Though it’s expected to move to a different title, the project is basing itself upon Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau’s 1993 modern classic.

That had two competitive, elderly fellows engaged in a lifelong rivalry, one which only intensifies upon the arrival of an attractive new neighbour.

Story directed the first two Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Fantastic Four movies, as well as the first Barbershop and the Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon remake of Luc Besson’s Taxi.

He is in the process of completing a Shaft remake starring Samuel L. Jackson — one reason, perhaps, why Deadline is able to link the latter with the other lead role in this revival project — though he has worked with both Kevin Hart and Ice Cube outside of the Ride Along franchise, so those two are likewise familiar with his methods. — AFP-Relaxnews