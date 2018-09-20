Robyn announces release date for ‘Honey’

‘Honey’ by Swedish singer Robyn is set to release next month. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 — Swedish singer Robyn has finally revealed news of her long-awaited album, Honey, which has now been slated for an October 26 release.

The singer, whose last album, Body Talk, dates back to 2010, began teasing the upcoming LP in July with the release of the single Missing U.

Now Robyn has taken to Instagram to reveal details of the forthcoming album, sharing a video from the set of the LP’s first music video.

“It’s a really personal album, and there are so many things that have happened throughout making it that’s really hard for me to explain it in one go. I think the best way is maybe for you to listen to it,” she says in the clip.

Honey will soon be available for pre-order ahead of its October 26 release. — AFP-Relaxnews