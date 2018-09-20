Are Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics working on a third collaboration?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Chrissy Teigen loves creating beauty products so much that she is teaming up once again with Becca Cosmetics, according to her makeup artist.

The TV host, model and entrepreneur is rumoured to have another beauty collaboration in the works, as reported by Allure. The gossip comes after Teigen’s makeup artist for the Emmy Awards, Mary Phillips, took to Instagram earlier this week to break down the star’s red carpet look, hinting at a makeup series set to launch in the near future.

“Tonight we wanted Chrissy’s eyes to be the focus, smudgy and sexy but still very soft,” Phillips captioned a photo of Teigen attending the event with her husband John Legend. She went on to offer fans a breakdown of all the products she used to create the look, including “a new gorgeous eyeshadow shade from the new @BECCAcosmetics#BECCAxCHRISSY line (coming soon!!),” “a new gloss also from the upcoming #BECCAxCHRISSY collection” and “another secret highlighting product from the new #BECCAxCHRISSY line”.

Teigen and Becca Cosmetics are firm friends — Teigen first collaborated with the cruelty-free brand back in 2017, when she launched a limited-edition “Glow” makeup palette featuring four highlighter, blusher and bronzer products. This June saw her unveil her second drop for the company, a five-piece beauty collection comprising a glittery body oil, a three-in-one highlighting and bronzing compact and three lip glosses.

Becca Cosmetics has yet to comment publicly on a release date for any potential launch, so keep your eyes peeled. — AFP-Relaxnews