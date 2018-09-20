Kedah holds ceremony for the installation of 29th Sultan

The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, inspects the guard of honour at the Wisma Darul Aman square in Alor Setar August 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — The ‘Istiadat Letak Kerja’ ceremony was held today, initiating the launch of ceremonies for the installation of Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah as the 29th Sultan of Kedah on Oct 22.

The ‘Istiadat Letak Kerja’, held at the Balai Besar in the full tradition and custom of the Kedah Malay Sultanate, signified the consent of the Sultan of Kedah initiating the installation of His Royal Highness.

The song, ‘Allah Selamat Sultan’, reverberated in the Balai Besar soon after the arrival of Sultan Sallehuddin and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Almarhum Tengku Ariff.

The Tunku Laksamana of Kedah, Datuk Tunku Shazuddin Arif Ibni Sultan Sallehuddin; Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah; Tunku Bendahara of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, and Toh Puan Bendahara of Kedah, Datin Seri Diraja Puan Sri Datuk Nora Abdullah; Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Sultan Sallehuddin, and his consort, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda, were in attendance.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and his wife, Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria, and other state government leaders. — Bernama