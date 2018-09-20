Adidas Soccer unveils new Spectral Mode pack

The adidas Soccer Spectral Mode Predator 18+. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Adidas Soccer has unveiled its new Spectral Mode pack, which features new colourways of some of its most popular styles.

The pack includes a new colourway for the Predator 18+, which is now available in Trace Pink with a Clear Orange soul plate and metallic gold sock-liner print, and will be worn by adidas footballers Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil and Ivan Rakitic. The silhouette will also be available as a cage shoe, with the same adidas Sockfit Collar construction, Purecut Laceless upper and Controlskin as the on-pitch boot, and as a lifestyle shoe to wear off the pitch.

The Spectral Mode X18+ has now been re-imagined in Off-White, and like the Predator 18+, also features a metallic gold sock-liner print. Designed for stability and support, the shoe features adidas technology and innovative materials such as a lightweight Speedframe outsole and Speedmesh fabric for improved performance during high speed moments. Set to be worn by Gabriel Jesus, Mo Salah and Gareth Bale on the pitch, it will also once again be available as a cage and street shoe.

Those who want to improve their agility might want to look to the Spectral Mode Nemeziz 18+ 360 Agility, also the choice of Lionel Messi, Jesse Lingard and Roberto Firmino. Re-designed in a new Ash Silver colorway, the boot has been created with an Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn for a lightweight feel, along with an Agilitybandage with Torsiontapes technology for improved lockdown of the foot, with the cage and street versions also including the same performance technology.

Originally launched in the late 1970s, the final design in the pack is the Spectral Mode COPA18, now updated in a Clear Mint colourway. In addition to the metallic gold sock-liner print, the Spectral Mode COPA18 has also been given a Gold Metallic soul plate, as well as the most advanced performance materials. A unique compression Sock Construction System and a Compression Fold-Over Tongue help to improve stability and support, while an X-Ray Vamp Cage reduces slippage for every better control during the game.

For further information visit adidas.com/us/soccer. — AFP-Relaxnews