Negri’s Puteri takes gold with new Sukma pole vault record

Puteri Nur Adillah defended her gold medal in style at the Stadium Perak here today by smashing an 18-year-old games record. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 20 — National pole vaulter Puteri Nur Adillah Shik Azizir Rahman certainly knows how to defend a title.

After winning Malaysian Games (Sukma) gold in Sarawak two years ago, she repeated her feat in style at the Stadium Perak here today by smashing an 18-year-old games record.

The 19-year-old from Gemas, Negri Sembilan won the women’s pole vault by clearing a height of 3.80m, beating the previous record of 3.75m set in 2000 by Kedah’s Roslinda Samsu.

“I’m extremely happy to win gold again, and it’s even more incredible to break the SUKMA record,” she told reporters after winning the event.

“I want to thank my family and my coaches for their support and prayers. They never stopped supporting me.”

The 19-year-old, who is a pre-university student at the Bukit Jalil Sports School in Kuala Lumpur, broke the record twice during today’s event.

Initially, she cleared 3.76m before extending the record further. She also attempted a height of 4.00m, but failed to clear the bar as the day became hotter.

However, it was enough to beat Kedah’s Nurul Fitriyana Abd Rani (3.50m) and Pahang’s Nor Sarah Adi (3.30m), who finished in second and third respectively.

Puteri said she was nervous before the event, as she had not competed much since suffering an injury in the Kuala Lumpur Sea Games last year.

Since then, her participation in the Singapore and Malaysian Opens were spotty, as her vaults failed to clear any heights.

Her last competition was better, as she cleared 3.70m in August’s Kuala Lumpur Open.

“I was nervous, but at the same time my coaches and I were confident that the record could be broken,” she said.

“I had set a target of reaching 3.80m this year, and I’m thrilled to set the record.”

Earlier, Sarawak continued their strong showing in the throwing events when Abdul Rahman Lee won gold in the men’s discus throw with a 48.94m throw.

He finished ahead of teammate Ngu Ing Biao (47.57m) and Selangor’s Faris Hazim Jamaluddin (40.91m).

The East Malaysian powerhouses have also struck gold in the women’s discus, women’s javelin, and women’s hammer throw.

Sarawak also came up tops in the men’s 110m hurdles, through Mohd Rizzua Haizad Muhamad’s gold-winning time of 14.25s. Sabah’s Benedick Ian Gawok (14.46s) and Perak’s Muhammad Naim Abdullah (14.92s) completed the medal positions.

Meanwhile, the women’s hurdles was won by Perak’s Juriani Mat Rodzi(14.64s) ahead of Pahang’s Nur Atikah Azman (15.09s) and Sabah’s Karmentina Nadia Quadra (15.28s).