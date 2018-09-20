Perak's Mior grabs second walk gold, double Sukma despair for Premkumar

Perak's Mior Muhammad Amerul Mohd Sahak wins his second Sukma gold medal in the men's 20 km walk in Ipoh September 20, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 20 — Perak racewalker Mior Muhammad Amerul Mohd Sahak won his second gold medal of the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) on a day of contrasting fortunes for the men's top walk competitors.

Mior was elated with his success at Stadium Perak, Ipoh in the 20km walk today after winning the 10km event on Tuesday.

But for his main rival R. Premkumar it was a day of despair as the Negeri Sembilan athlete received his second disqualification of the Games.

Premkumar lost his gold medal in Tuesday's 10km event after he was judged to have elbowed Mior as the duo raced to the finish line. This allowed Mior — who had crossed the line just behind Premkumar — to take the gold.

And today, Premkumar was disqualified midway after receiving three red cards for floating offences.

It made no difference to Batu Gajah native Mior, who was overjoyed to win his second gold in front of his home crowd.

“I was buoyed by the support of the fans and my family, who have backed me throughout my journey,” he told reporters, after collapsing into the arms of his tearful family.

“During the race, I was thinking 'this is my place... why can't I win gold?'"

Mior finished with a time of 1:45:58.93, well ahead of Perlis' Irfan Hanania Abdul Shahir (1:53:02.47) and Melaka's Muhammad Fakhrul Razi Jailani(1:54:29.65).

In the 2016 Sarawak Sukma Games, he finished second in the 20km behind Premkumar.

“This is my last Sukma, and I really wanted to bring home gold for Perak,” said the 21-year-old Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) freshman.

“My spirits are high after this, and God willing, I want to represent the country in next year's SEA Games.”

At the other end of the emotional spectrum was Premkumar, the Sukma defending champion for both the 10km and 20km.

After being disqualified in the 24th lap, he cut a dispirited figure as he left the track.

Head coach V. Murugaya said it was a pity as Premkumar was a favourite for both golds.

“The pace was very slow, so I am shocked that he was given three red cards. In fact, his first red card came in the third lap,” he said.

“He was already downbeat after the first disqualification (referring to the elbowing decision). We're very upset.”