Court acquits Malaysiakini bosses over airing video against ex-AG Apandi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan and KiniTV chief executive officer Premesh Chandran walked free today after the Sessions Court here acquitted them of purportedly uploading an offensive video in 2016.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy ruled to acquit the duo Section 254(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code after deputy public prosecutor Nazrul Nizam representing the Malaysian Communication Multimedia Commission (MCMC) withdrew charges though he merely sought a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, Malaysiakini reported.

However, the defence lawyers Fahri Azzat and K. Shanmuga argued for a full acquittal.

Gan was reported expressing confidence that the case would have been dismissed if the trial had proceeded, calling it a case of malicious prosecution by the then Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

“How could it be a crime for Malaysiakini to cover a press conference, especially when the person who made the allegedly offensive remark about the former AG was not charged?

“Clearly, the real target was Malaysiakini and this was a crude and blatant attempt to intimidate journalists from reporting about the wrongdoers and those complicit in the 1MDB scandal. I hope that such action will no longer be used against journalists in Malaysia,” he was quoted saying.

Gan and Premesh had been slapped with several charges under the Communications and Multimedia (CMA) Act 1998 for posting a video clip of a press conference held by Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan titled “Khairuddin: Apandi Ali is not fit to be AG and he should quit immediately” in English and Bahasa Malaysia on their website on July 27, 2016.

Section 233(1)(a) of the CMA criminalises improper use of network facilities by knowingly transmitting contents which are offensive, menacing, obscene, false and indecent with the intent to annoy, abuse or threaten another person.

Section 244(1) states that directors and other senior officers of a company are also liable for offences committed by the company and punishable under the same law.

If convicted of offences under Section 233(1)(a), they could be jailed a maximum of one year or fined up to RM50,000, or both. They would also face an additional fine of RM1,000 a day each if they continued the offence after conviction.

Section 244(1) of the CMA provides for the same penalties.