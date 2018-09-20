Summit peak: Mount Paektu final stop of North-South meeting

South Korean President Moon Jae-in fills a plastic bottle with water from the Heaven lake of Mount Paektu, North Korea, September 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOUNT PAEKTU, Sept 20 — An active volcano, Mount Paektu is the tallest peak on the Korean peninsula and often considered the spiritual home of the Korean nation.

For all Koreans, it is the mythical birthplace of Dangun, the legendary founder of the first Korean kingdom more than 4,000 years ago.

The 2,744-metre peak is referenced in the first verse of the South Korean national anthem, and “Let’s go to Mount Paektu” is a popular North Korean pop song calling for loyalty to Kim Jong-un.

Kim and Moon Jae-in went to the peak together today, in the last act of the South Korean president’s three-day visit to the North.

“Mount Paektu is the spiritual mountain for the Korean people and it’s the most symbolic mountain,” Moon’s spokesman told reporters.

For North Koreans, it is also where Kim Il-sung, the country’s founder and Kim’s grandfather, set up a secret military camp for anti-Japanese guerrilla missions during the 1910-45 colonial rule.

North Korea claims his son and successor Kim Jong-il was born there, although historians say he was actually born at a Soviet military base in Siberia where the older Kim was in exile.

Regardless, Pyongyang refers to the ruling Kim family as the “Paektu bloodline” and the peak is a favoured backdrop for the propaganda murals of the elder Kims, either singly or together, that are ubiquitous in the North.

The current North Korean leader makes frequent visits to the mountain. He hiked to the top of the peak in December — his last known trip — before the New Year speech in which he kickstarted his diplomatic overtures.

Despite its revered status on both sides of the border, South Koreans can only visit the mountain through China.

Known as Changbai in Chinese, the border between China and North Korea runs across the peak’s beautiful crater lake.

The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas still technically still engaged in a war that placed an impenetrable border and banned all civilian exchanges between them.

They agreed in 2007 to open tours to the peak for South Koreans and to run direct flights between it and Seoul, but the plan was never put into effect.

Seoul suspended South Korean tours to Mount Kumgang — another scenic mountain in the North — in 2008 after a tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.

Moon’s office quoted him as saying on board his aircraft when he arrived in Pyongyang: “I had vowed that I’d visit Mount Paektu, but from the North rather than from China.” — AFP