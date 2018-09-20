‘Yoga ball’ anaesthetist gets life imprisonment over wife, daughter’s murder

This handout photograph from Apple Daily shows Malaysian national Khaw Kim-sun (centre), who is accused of murdering his wife and daughter, being escorted by police at Ma On Shan Police Station in Hong Kong September 11, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A Hong Kong-based Malaysian anaesthetist was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife and daughter with a carbon monoxide-filled yoga ball.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that the jury unanimously found associate professor Dr Khaw Kim-sun guilty after seven hours of deliberation.

The report said that Khaw's lawyer had tried to portray the former as a doting father, who unwittingly drove his daughter to the brink of suicide with his high academic expectations of her.

The lawyer argued that Dr Khaw had found it difficult to empathise with his children’s learning disabilities and mental health issues.

After the verdict, the NYT reported presiding judge Justice Judianna Barnes as expressing shock over the crime and sentencing Dr. Khaw to the maximum of life in prison.

Khaw’s wife Wong Siew-fung and the couple's daughter Lily were found unconscious by the roadside in a locked yellow Mini Cooper in 2015.

Police had also found a deflated yoga ball in the back of the Mini Cooper.