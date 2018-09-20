Han Solo’s jacket could fetch US$1.3m at film auction

Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the 1980 film ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’, is displayed at the IMAX ahead of being auctioned later this month in London September 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 20 — A jacket worn by Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back is expected to sell for up to £1 million (RM5.44 million) at an auction of movie memorabilia today.

Collectors will have a chance to get their hands on items from films such as Indiana Jones, Forrest Gump and Back to the Future II in an auction of film props and costumes in London.

The London and Los Angeles-based Prop Store is putting more than 600 lots from some 150 movies and television shows up for sale.

“We’ve had an unprecedented number of registrations for this year’s auction,” said Prop Store founder and chief executive Stephen Lane.

The leading item at the sale is a blue-grey jacket once worn by Han Solo, which was found at a costume house and screen-matched, and which the company says is the only significant costume piece from the original film trilogy to come to public auction.

Other Star Wars items include a Stormtrooper helmet from The Last Jedi film, estimated at £30,000 to £60,000 and being sold for charity, as well as Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber from the Revenge of the Sith movie, expected to sell for £50,000 to £100,000.

Star Wars items are among the most sought-after pop culture collectibles. A gun used by Han Solo in The Return of the Jedi sold for $550,000 (RM2.27 million) in June and an R2-D2 droid used in several films sold for US$2.7 million.

The second most expensive item being auctioned is a fedora hat Ford wore as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark which is estimated at £200,000 to £300,000. The bullwhip from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” could sell for £70,000.

Back to the Future fans have the chance to buy one of the hoverboards Michael J. Fox used in the 1989 sci-fi sequel. That is seen fetching £30,000 to £50,000.

Other film items up for sale include a dressing gown worn by Brad Pitt in Fight Club as well as a hat worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. — Reuters